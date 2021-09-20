One dead, one charged with felony DUI after vehicle overturns in pond in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead and another arrested after a fatal crash on private property in Colleton County.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on private property at 22774 Bells Hwy. in Colleton County.

Officials report two people were traveling south on the private property in a 1996 Ford Ranger Sunday night when the driver drove into a pond in the area, overturned and submerged under water.

The passenger of the vehicle was reported dead on scene.

The driver, 39-year-old, Juan Diego Figueroa Concepcion was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence with death.

Concepcion was taken to a local hospital until he was able to be transported to the local jail. His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.