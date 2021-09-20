One dead, one charged with felony DUI after vehicle overturns in pond in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead and another arrested after a fatal crash on private property in Colleton County.
The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on private property at 22774 Bells Hwy. in Colleton County.
Officials report two people were traveling south on the private property in a 1996 Ford Ranger Sunday night when the driver drove into a pond in the area, overturned and submerged under water.
The passenger of the vehicle was reported dead on scene.
The driver, 39-year-old, Juan Diego Figueroa Concepcion was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence with death.
Concepcion was taken to a local hospital until he was able to be transported to the local jail. His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Get breaking news alerts on your phone. Download the free News 2 mobile app. CLICK HERE.