One dead, one hospitalized, and one charged after DUI crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that left one person dead and another hospitalized in Colleton County.

According to Tropper Nicholas Pye, a single-vehicle collision occurred at 9:56 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Highway 61 and Secondary 45 in Colleton County.

Officials say that a Chrysler Minivan was traveling north on Secondary 45 when it went through the intersection at SC-61 and ran off the road and struck a tree with three individuals in the vehicle.

The passenger of the minivan was entrapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene, according to SC Highway Patrol. Officials report that the backseat passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and transported to a nearby hospital after the collision.

The driver of the vehicle, Roland Owens, 47, or Walterboro, was charged with a felony DUI due to the collision.

The collision remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol with assistance from the MAIT team.