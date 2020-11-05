One dead, one seriously injured in Colleton County collision

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a collision on SC Hwy 303 that left one dead and another person injured.

According to authorities, the crash took place on SC Hwy 303 at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say that a 2009 Chevy Tahoe was traveling North when it ran off the road to the right and struck a guard rail causing the vehicle to overturn. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts and the front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was transported by air to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.