One dead, one seriously injured in Colleton County collision

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a collision on SC Hwy 303 that left one dead and another person injured.

According to authorities, the crash took place on SC Hwy 303 at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say that a 2009 Chevy Tahoe was traveling North when it ran off the road to the right and struck a guard rail causing the vehicle to overturn. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts and the front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was transported by air to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES