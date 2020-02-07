One injured in accidental shooting at Walterboro restaurant

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – One woman was airlifted to the hospital following an accidental shooting at Dimitrios House of Pizza in Walterboro on Friday.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the 650 block of Bells Highway around 12:18 p.m. in reference to a woman being shot in the back of the head.

The woman was standing in line when the customer behind her dropped a .22 caliber pistol with a rat shot in it, and she was hit.

A rat shot is also known as a bird shot/snake shot/dust shot. It is small ammunition, typically used for pest control at close range, and is not very powerful.

CCFR Chief Barry Mcroy said that it is not totally clear what caused the pistol to discharge.

The woman was immediately transported to a local hospital and then flown to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

CCF reported that she was in stable condition.