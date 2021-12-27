One injured in Colleton County crash that caused small forest fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was seriously injured Sunday afternoon following a collision on US Highway 21 that caused a small forest fire and power outage.

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, the collision happened around 4:15 p.m. as drivers attempted to navigate stop-and-go traffic on the two-lane highway.

The woman was traveling southbound when she tried to go around slower traffic, but collided with another car.



Via Colleton County Fire Rescue

Her minivan skidded off the road and struck a utility pole, breaking the pole in half. The top portion of the pole fell into the trees and set the trees on fire.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and reported that the woman was unconscious. They requested a medevac, but the helicopter was working another incident, so she was driven to the hospital.

Highway 21 was down to one lane for three hours as crews got the fire under control and processed the scene. Dominion Energy was called to restore power in the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.