One person killed, two wounded in Colleton County nightclub shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County deputies say one person is dead two others are “critically injured” after a shooting at a Walterboro nightclub.

According to deputies, it happened around 2:30 Saturday morning at VIP Ultra Lounge and Hookah.

Deputies and Colleton Fire-Rescue found three people shot at the club. One person died. We are told two others are in “critical but stable condition.”

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.