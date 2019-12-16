One student hospitalized after fight at Colleton County Middle School

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) has released a statement addressing a fight that occurred at Colleton County Middle School (CCMS) on Monday morning.

According to the release, two students were involved in a physical altercation in the cafeteria of the school.

CCSD states that staff intervened and broke up the fight as quickly as possible.

Staff members also removed one student from the area and provided medical attention to the other student.

The injured student was taken to MUSC, and CCSD has not provided any further information regarding her current condition.

CCSD called in Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and said that they plan to work closely with CCSO to investigate the incident. CCSD also plans to address the students “in accordance with [their] Student Code of Conduct.”

CCSD concluded by acknowledging the injured student, thanking parents and community members for their support and cooperation, and emphasizing that violence has no place in CCSD schools: