Orangeburg bank robbery leads to high-speed chase, crash on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic on I-95 south has been restored after deputies were involved in a high-speed pursuit with a bank robbery suspect from Orangeburg County.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit resulted in a crash around mile marker 62 in the southbound lanes.

Deputies say the suspect was stabilized and transported by Colleton County Fire-Rescue to an area hospital to receive treatment.

Traffic in the area was shut down and motorists were asked to avoid the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

We have reached out to law enforcement to learn more. Count on us for updates as they become available.