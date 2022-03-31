WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Flames from an unattended outdoor fire spread to a nearby auto repair shop in Colleton County on Wednesday.

Crews with the Walterboro Fire Department and Colleton County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of Acorn Road and Sniders Highway for a reported structure fire shortly after 12:00 p.m.

An auto repair shop had heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof when crews arrived. They said there was also a large woods and debris fire behind the business.

Officials said the fire appeared to have spread from an unattended burn barrel that was behind the shop, which set a large pile of debris on fire.

High winds on Wednesday caused the fire to spread to the building, which officials said extended into the offices and roof.

“Firefighters from both departments worked for about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control,” officials said. “The building suffered substantial damage.”

Crews were on scene for two and a half hours. No injuries were reported.