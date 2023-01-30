COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Walterboro residents and fire crews worked to contain an outdoor fire that burned several acres and damaged two buildings on January 20.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), crews responded to a reported fire in the woods along Wolfe Creek Road just after 2:30 p.m.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

CCFR says a bystander reported the fire and retrieved subjects from a nearly mobile home.

Residents used a garden hose to extinguish the flame until firetrucks arrived.

Upon arrival, CCRF requested aid from the Forestry Commission.

The fire caused moderate damage to a storage building and the nearby mobile home.

No injuries were reported.