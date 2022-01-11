Overloaded outlet sparks mobile home fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A neighbor rushed to help extinguish a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said a female resident ran outside of her home on Sloan Circle screaming for help after she was woken up by the smell of smoke around noon.

A neighbor, who was working on a vehicle next door, ran to the home to help. Officials said flames were coming out of the front windows at the time.

“As another man called 9-1-1, he grabbed a garden hose and sprayed water on the fire,” officials said.

When some of the smoke cleared, the neighbor entered through the front door and sprayed water on the fire along the front wall, behind a refrigerator.

“Fire-Rescue units arrived a short time later to find light smoke coming from the mobile home,” fire rescue officials said. “Firefighter-Paramedics entered the building to find the front wall and the refrigerator smoldering.”

Crews worked to extinguish the rest of the fire, which had damaged a front wall and window, and a portion of the kitchen. The remainder of the mobile home had smoke damage, but nearly all the personal belongings were saved.

Officials said the fire started from an overloaded electrical outlet.

The woman was not injured.