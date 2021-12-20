Overloaded power strip may have started mobile home fire in Cottageville

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An overloaded power strip may have sparked a fire that burned a home over the weekend in Cottageville.

A neighbor alerted fire crews after seeing smoke coming from the mobile home early Sunday morning.

“The residence had an addition on the rear and the front of the building,” officials said. “As crews were entering the front door, fire began blowing out of two front windows.”

The fire was found in the front rooms, which officials said extended into the rear addition.

Crews worked to get the fire under control and contained it in two rooms, which they said received heavy fire damage.

While much of the home suffered smoke and heat damage, crews said many of the personal items were saved.

The family made it out of the home safely before firefighters arrived.

Officials said it appears the fire started from an overloaded power strip in the dining room, which they said had a spacer heater connected to it.