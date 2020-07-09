Palmetto Goodwill reopens Thursday in Walterboro with health, safety measures in place

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Palmetto Goodwill in Walterboro is set to reopen on Thursday with some restrictions and safety measures in place.

The store has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff members will be required to wear masks, and per city ordinance, customers must also wear masks or face coverings while inside the store.

There will also be more cleanings and directional arrows guiding you through the store. Staging areas will also be set up at the cash registers so you can socially distance.

Goodwill says its shelves are stocked thanks to donors who cleaned out their closes during the recent quarantine, as well as new goods.

The thrift store is located on Robertson Boulevard. It funds community services by providing a direct financial source to support career opportunity centers like Palmetto Goodwill’s Virtual Center.