Parents arrested following extensive child abuse investigation in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested Wednesday following an extensive child abuse investigation in Walterboro.

Investigators with the Walterboro Police Department were called to the Colleton County Medical Center in November regarding a possible child abuse case.

The infant, according to police, was taken to the hospital for a possible head injury. During an examination, the medical staff found other injuries that were consistent with some form of abuse.

Police said the infant was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for further evaluation and was placed into emergency protective custody.

“After further investigation, detectives were able to determine that this was in fact a child abuse case,” the agency said.

The child’s parents, 21-year-old Janie Morris and 19-year-old Trenton Fail, were arrested on charges of unlawful conduct towards a child. They were booked into the Colleton County Detention Center.