Peaches the pig searching for a forever home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Animal Services is working to rehome a potbelly pig named Peaches.

The adult pig was surrendered to the animal shelter because her owners could no longer care for her.

Although she was kept in a pen, Peaches was treated like a pet. She used to go for rides in cars with her previous owners and enjoys being pet, according to Colleton County Animal Services.

The shelter is waiving the adoption fee for Peaches, and says their main goal is just finding her a good home.