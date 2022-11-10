COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 65-year-old woman from New York was struck by a car Wednesday evening while crossing Cane Branch Road.
According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), the incident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. near the Cracker Barrel.
CCFR said that crews were in the area and responded immediately. The woman was in the middle of the road and had multiple traumatic injuries, including a head injury, when they arrived.
The woman was transported via helicopter to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.
The Walterboro Police Department is investigating.