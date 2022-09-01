COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was hospitalized Thursday after being struck by lightning in Colleton County.

According to the Colleton County Emergency Management Coordinator, the person was working at a construction site on White Hall Road when the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

Officials said that the man was working near a piece of metal when lightning struck nearby, hitting the metal and transferring the strike to the victim.

The man was taken by ambulance to MUSC in stable condition.

