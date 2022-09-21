COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) Crews on Tuesday responded to a mobile home fire on Alton Way.

According to CCFR, a neighbor called shortly before 2:15 p.m. and said that she could see the roof on fire through the woods.

Via CCFR/Harold Buzzell

Crews arrived to find that the fire was well-involved and the roof of the mobile home had already collapsed.

Multiple handlines and a deck gun were deployed to extinguish the fire. After about 20 minutes, crews had the fire under control enough to enter the home and put out remaining hot spots.

Crews remained on scene for about three hours.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, but the interior of the home was destroyed.