PHOTOS: Heavy flooding reported in Walterboro as storms move across area

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Macie Ann Tumblin

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Walterboro residents reported heavy flooding as storms moved across the area on Wednesday morning.

A flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for much of the county.

Forecasters said people should be alert for minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. “A quick 1-3 inches could fall,” said forecasters with NWS Charleston.

Residents told News 2 they have seen heavy flooding in the Walmart parking lot and at the DMV on Mabel T Willis Blvd. in Walterboro.

  • Photo: Macie Ann Tumblin
  • Photo: Macie Ann Tumblin
  • Photo: B Teresa Davis
  • Photo: Tracey Theriot
  • Photo: Jennifer Merrell Davis

Streets around the Walterboro area saw several inches of water on Bells Highway, Robertson Boulevard, and Jefferies Boulevard, and some cars were stranded in the rising water.

Police are placing barricades on streets that are impassable.

Those living in the area also reported flooding near the Forest Point Apartments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!