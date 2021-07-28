PHOTOS: Heavy flooding reported in Walterboro as storms move across area

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Walterboro residents reported heavy flooding as storms moved across the area on Wednesday morning.

A flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for much of the county.

WEATHER ALERT: A Flood Advisory has been issued for the area shaded in light green below. Prepare for minor urban and street flooding! #chswx #scwx pic.twitter.com/AnqDxbHYPe — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) July 28, 2021

Forecasters said people should be alert for minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. “A quick 1-3 inches could fall,” said forecasters with NWS Charleston.

Residents told News 2 they have seen heavy flooding in the Walmart parking lot and at the DMV on Mabel T Willis Blvd. in Walterboro.

Photo: Macie Ann Tumblin

Photo: Macie Ann Tumblin

Photo: B Teresa Davis



Photo: Tracey Theriot

Photo: Jennifer Merrell Davis

Streets around the Walterboro area saw several inches of water on Bells Highway, Robertson Boulevard, and Jefferies Boulevard, and some cars were stranded in the rising water.

Police are placing barricades on streets that are impassable.

Those living in the area also reported flooding near the Forest Point Apartments.