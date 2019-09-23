PHOTOS: Hunting truck stuck in mud sparks large fire near Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle was destroyed, and several acres burned when a pickup truck caught fire at a hunting club off 3 Mile Road on Saturday.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the driver of the truck was hunting with several friends when his truck became stuck in the mud along a powerline.

While trying to move the vehicle, the truck set the surrounding dry grass on fire.

The group tried using water and a fire extinguisher to put the fire out. They even used another truck to drag the burning pickup away from the wooded area to prevent the fire from extending into the woods.

The fire was located off a dirt road approximately a mile into the woods from the 1000 block of Three Mile Road.

Photos: Colleton County Fire-Rescue











Responding Fire-Rescue units could see a column of black smoke from Winchester Road. When they arrived, crews found a fully involved Chevrolet Pickup truck and the fire had already entered a wooded area south of the truck.

They said dry conditions and light winds helped spread the fire.

A tractor from the Forestry Commission was requested as firefighters used hand tools and backpacks to try and control the flames. Much of the fire was not accessible to fire apparatus.

They said crews slowed the advance of the fire until the Forestry Tractor could cut a line around the fire.

The pickup truck was destroyed, and the woods fire was contained to approximately five acres. Fire-Rescue units were on the scene for two hours.