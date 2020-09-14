PHOTOS: Mother dog, puppies rescued from drain pipe in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders in Colleton County worked to successfully rescue puppies from a drainage system on Friday.

A resident called animal control officers to help with a mother dog and her puppies that were stuck inside a driveway culvert.

Crews were able to remove the mother and all the puppies except one.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the stranded puppy was about 20-feet inside the pipe, which was about half full of dirt.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

With the puppy out of reach, crews devised a plan to rescue the pup. They used a long piece of PVC pipe from an old greenhouse that was located nearby and the resident, who initially called for help, provided them with a small saucepan.

They duct-taped the pan to the end of the PVC pipe, then inserted it into the drain. After several attempts, they were able to rescue the puppy from the culvert pipe.

He was returned to his mother and siblings. The resident, who was pleased with the successful operation, asked the firefighters to name to pup – they decided on “Scoop.”