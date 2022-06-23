WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie has opened a free technology lab at its Walterboro campus.

The Palmetto College iCarolina Community Learning Lab provides underserved communities access to Apple technology, high-speed internet, and educational programming.

Via UofSC Salkehatchie

Eight labs will be established throughout the state, most of which will be located within 15 miles or less of a broadband desert.

UofSC Salkehatchie Dean, April Cone, explained that “the state’s investment in the iCarolina Learning Lab initiative will have a significant impact in rural South Carolina for years to come.” She noted that “in today’s world, access to technology is essential for educational success and economic growth.”

Dr. Susan Elkins, Palmetto College Chancellor, agreed, saying the labs will open the door “for so many South Carolinians to gain skills and certifications that will enable them to grow both academically and professionally.”

The lab the Walterboro campus is in the Peden B. McLeod Library.