COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man suffered traumatic injuries after a pickup truck left the roadway and overturned Sunday afternoon in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened at the intersection of Sunrise Road and Johnsville Road east of the Town of Smoaks.

The initial call came in at 4:41 p.m.

Reports say the truck weaved off the roadway, entered a ditch, and overturned.

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Firefighter-Paramedics arrived to find the vehicle on its side blocking the intersection. The truck had spilled thousands of nails and screws on the road.

The intersection was closed for several hours as debris was cleared.

The driver was treated at the scene and transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center for traumatic injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.