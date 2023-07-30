COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue says all lanes of Scuffletown Road will be closed Monday for pipe repairs.

Scuffletown Road will be closed from Sniders Highway to Brick Road starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday as SCDOT makes repairs to a crossline pipe.

Officials say traffic from SC-63 to Scuffletown Road will also be blocked throughout the week.

Access to and from homes and property in the area will be available from the southern end of Scuffletown Road.

Roadwork is expected to end on Friday at 5:00 p.m., however, construction may be delayed or advanced due to field conditions.

An alternate route will be available at Fire Hill Road and Brick Road.