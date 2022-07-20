COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several communities will be impacted by a planned power outage in Colleton County late next week.

Dominion Energy will conduct a scheduled outage that will allow them to perform critical maintenance to distribution facilities on Friday, July 29.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s Emergency Management Division said the outage will affect the Ruffin, Smoaks, and Williams communities.

“Although the scheduled maintenance window is between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Dominion hopes to have the work completed by lunchtime that day,” said Meagan Utsey, public information officer for Colleton County.

The county will not be able to utilize its reserve shelter during the planned outage. Officials say the shelter will also be without power and the backup generator only powers lights inside the building and not the air conditioning system.

“Fire-Rescue’s Emergency Management Division will monitor conditions during the outage,” said Utsey. “We have been in contact with various emergency support function partner agencies to plan for tasking resources in the event the outage lasts longer than anticipated.

News 2 has reached out to Dominion Energy for more information.