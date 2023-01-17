WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Walterboro early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Walterboro Police Department received a call regarding a man who was lying in a grassy area of Wichman and Savage Streets around 7:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find an elderly man “unresponsive with no signs of life.”

Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and confirmed the man was dead.

A spokesperson for the Walterboro Police Department told News 2 an autopsy is scheduled for later in the week to determine the man’s cause of death.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.