Police investigating armed robberies in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators with the Walterboro Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying suspect or suspects involved with an armed robbery.

According to the Walterboro Police Department Facebook post, on Monday, July 8th officers responded to Enmarket on Bells Highway regarding an armed robbery.

The suspect is pictured wearing all black with a red garment over his face.

On Wednesday, July 10th officers responded to Citgo on Jefferies Boulevard in regarding an armed robbery, according to authorities.

The suspect is pictured wearing dark pants, a blue jacket, and a black mask.



At this time Investigators are looking into the possibility of the two armed robberies being connected however the investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding either incident please contact Captain Grant at 843-782-1045.