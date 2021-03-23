Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Walterboro on Monday evening.

According to Sgt. Tavara Edwards with the Walterboro Police Department, officers responded to the Druid Hills II Apartments off Beach Road around 9:03 p.m. in reference to a shooting that just occurred.

Once at the scene, officers located a male victim on the ground in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sgt. Edwards said officers immediately began to render aid until Colleton Count Fire Rescue arrived.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue say the man was unconscious and not breathing “with a critical injury to the head and severe bleeding.”

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Colleton Medical Center for treatment. He was later airlifted to the trauma center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston where he later died.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the shooting.