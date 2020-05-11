Police investigating fatal shooting outside motel in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating a fatal shooting at a motel on Sniders Highway.

Officers with the Walterboro Police Department responded to the OYO, which was previously known as the Palms Inn & Suite,” in reference to a shooting on Sunday just after 2:00 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the police department.

Once at the scene, police located an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the business. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation; however, authorities believe is may have been domestic related after speaking with witnesses.

There is no word on a possible suspect.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lt. Kinard at 843-782-1009