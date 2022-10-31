COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m.

The man, located in the area of Wichman and Washington streets, was found in a vehicle after it was hit by a bullet before seemingly ricocheting and hitting the man in his side and his leg.

Fire-rescue officials treated the man at the scene before he was transported to Colleton Medical Center.

The intersection was shut down for at least an hour while police investigated the shooting.

An investigation by the Walterboro Police Department is underway.