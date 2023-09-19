WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are looking to identify two individuals connected to an alleged shoplifting incident at a Walterboro jewelry store.

The owner of Infinger’s Jewelry, which is located on East Washington Street, told police that an employee was showing a man and woman jewelry in a case on Friday when the man can be seen on camera grabbing a chain worth approximately $6,000 and placing it in his pocket before leaving the store shortly after.

According to police, the business owner said the couple were talking about paying for a piece of jewelry before leaving and stated they must have left the card at a rental place.

Image courtesy Walterboro PD Image courtesy Walterboro PD

Anyone with information about this case, or the identity of the two individuals, is asked to contact Detective Fisk at 843-782-1031.