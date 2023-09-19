WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are looking to identify two individuals connected to an alleged shoplifting incident at a Walterboro jewelry store.
The owner of Infinger’s Jewelry, which is located on East Washington Street, told police that an employee was showing a man and woman jewelry in a case on Friday when the man can be seen on camera grabbing a chain worth approximately $6,000 and placing it in his pocket before leaving the store shortly after.
According to police, the business owner said the couple were talking about paying for a piece of jewelry before leaving and stated they must have left the card at a rental place.
Anyone with information about this case, or the identity of the two individuals, is asked to contact Detective Fisk at 843-782-1031.