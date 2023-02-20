WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened at a Waffle House early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the Waffle House on Bells Highway for a reported shooting just before 2:00 a.m. where they found an adult male lying near the doorway inside the restaurant.

Colleton County Fire Rescue said the was suffering from multiple wounds and not breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials with the Walterboro Police Department later announced they were looking for a female suspect in that shooting – that person was identified as 19-year-old Jordin Glover.

Police announced Monday morning that Glover has been arrested on a charge of murder for her role in that shooting. Officials said the arrest happened on Sunday “without incident.”