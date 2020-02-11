PHOTOS: Police searching for man who robbed bank inside Walterboro Walmart

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are responding to a bank robbery that happened Tuesday morning off Bells Highway.

According to Lt. Amye Stivender with the Walterboro Police Department, police responded to the WoodForest Bank inside a Walmart on Bells Highway for a robbery that had just taken place.

Officers were informed that a white male wearing all black entered the bank and passed a note demanding money.

The suspect, who is described as approximately 6’00” with a slender build, left in a Volvo with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the suspect was a passenger in the vehicle, which is missing a rear hubcap, with an unknown description on the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Johnson at Walterboro Police Department 843-782-1047.