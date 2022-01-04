Police responding to crash involving school bus in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department is responding to a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

It happened in the area of Klein Street and Elizabeth Street.

Dispatchers received a call regarding the crash at 7:55 a.m., according to Sgt. Tavara Edwards with Walterboro PD.

No other details about the crash were provided, including how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Police said motorists should expect heavy traffic in the area. Find an alternate route if possible.

News 2 has reached out to the Colleton County School District for more information. Count on us for updates.