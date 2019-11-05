Police searching for 2 men who robbed a family dollar in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are asking for your help in identifying armed robbery suspects.

According to the Walterboro Police Department, the incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded to a Family Dollar on Robertson Blvd. where they met with the store clerks who stated that two unknown males entered the store brandishing handguns, threatened harmed, and demanded money.

One of the suspects was described as a black male wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants, white gloves, white/black high-top sneakers and a black scarf. The other, a white male, was described as wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, dark converse high top, white gloves, and a scarf over his face.









After retrieving an unknown amount of cash, the suspects left the business on foot.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fisk at 843-782-1031.