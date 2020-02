WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators in Walterboro are turning to the public to help them identify a man seen on security video breaking into a car wash and coin laundry early Tuesday morning.

According to the Walterboro Police Department, the individual broke into the Walterboro Car Wash and Coin Laundry on Hampton Street around 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walterboro Police Department at 843-782-1031.