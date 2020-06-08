Police searching for man who fired at group of individuals, killing 18-year-old

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are searching for a man who opened fire on a group of individuals, killing one person.

Officers with the Walterboro Police Department responded to a residence on Savage Street around 9:00 p.m. on March 28th in reference to a shooting that occurred there.

When they arrived, police learned a black male who was wearing a black or grey hooded sweatshirt walked into the yard of the residence and opened fired on a group of individuals who were standing in the yard.

According to police, the suspect is believed to have fired at least nine shots with a handgun before fleeing from the scene on foot.

Two people were shot in the process.

Authorities say one has recovered from his injurie; however, the other, 18-year-old Erica Kiana Caldwell, died from the injuries she sustained.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Walterboro Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.