Possible tornado leaves severe damage in Colleton County

Walterboro, S.C. – WCBD – Colleton County had more than 7,000 power outages after the storm early Monday morning.

Colleton County and the City of Walterboro closed all government buildings for the day.

The city reported several downed power lines, traffic lights not functioning, and debris that covered roadways.

The county and city asked residents to stay home and off roadways.

The affects of the storm could be seen at the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro.

An estimated 25 private planes were totaled, and 10-15 aircrafts were damaged including the C-54 Spirit of Freedom which flew in the Berlin Airlift in 1948-1949.

“I was just talking to a guy who might be trying to fix it if it is fixable. We’re going to get a crane, a heavy-duty crane, to pick that up so they can get it over to where they can work on it.” Tommy Rowe, Airport Manager at Lowcountry Regional Airport

Airport management says it will take four to five days to clear all of the debris.

Tommy Rowe, Airport Manager at Lowcountry Regional Airport says millions of dollars have been lost.

“There’s a jet across the way that if it’s totaled that’s probably about 8 million on its own. With all of these totaled aircraft, smaller aircraft, it’ll be substantial,” Rowe said on the amount of damage that was caused.