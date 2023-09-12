COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The third annual Pound Out Childhood Cancer fitness fundraiser will return to Colleton County in September.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

To raise awareness, Courageous Kidz will host Pound Out Childhood Cancer on September 16 at Colleton County Parks and Recreation.

Courageous Kidz is a Charleston-based organization that financially and emotionally supports families impacted by childhood cancer.

At the 2022 Pound Out Childhood Cancer event, Courageous Kidz raised $8,200 for childhood cancer.

The fundraiser event will feature raffle items and a POUND fitness class, a full-body workout that combines cardio, strength training, and yoga using Ripstix.

For more information on Courageous Kidz visit www.courageouskidz.org.

Event tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.