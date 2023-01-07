COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded to a grass fire that officials say “spread out of control” Friday afternoon.

According to CCFR, crews were dispatched to a fire on Sixth Street around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The 911 caller reported that a grass fire was spreading across a yard toward a nearby residence.

At 3:20 p.m., a second caller reported the fire had spread to a boat and wooden deck on the residence.

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

CCFR arrived to find the yard, boat, deck, and underpinning on fire.

The fire had damaged the space beneath the mobile home, but crews were able to extinguish the flames before it damaged the residence.

First responders were on the scene for about 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported.