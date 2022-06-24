COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Eight puppies rescued from a shed fire in Colleton County on Tuesday are safe and receiving treatment as officials continue searching for their mother.

According to Colleton County Animal Services, all eight puppies spent the night with an officer before being transferred to a rescue group on Wednesday. Colleton County Animal Services said that since the puppies are so young, they will need extensive care for the next several weeks.

Once the puppies are old enough, two of them will be adopted by one of the firefighters who helped rescue them.

Colleton County Animal Services said that mother is a feral dog, and the organization has taken in litters of hers before. The fire tipped them off to where she is and what she looks like, so they are now working to catch and spay her.