Racial Justice Network to discuss “unfair justice system” following plea deal with suspended Colleton County sheriff

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Racial Justice Network plans to speak about what they call an “unfair justice system” during a news conference Monday afternoon in Walterboro.

It comes just days after suspended Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland only received probation for myriad charges, including third-degree assault and battery, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, and misconduct in office.

The group argues Strickland should be held to the same standards as any other citizen who committed the same crimes.

Strickland cut a plea deal that included him officially resigning as Colleton County sheriff.

He pleaded guilty to three of those charges during a hearing Friday afternoon with Judge R. Markley Dennis, Jr.

Investigators say Strickland beat his girlfriend, ordered deputies to work on his property using county resources, and used county resources to engage in what is called an “inappropriate relationship.”

Strickland’s attorney, Andy Savage, said the suspended sheriff has struggled with depression and alcohol abuse during a court hearing on Friday.

Savage said Strickland has undergone extensive therapy and counseling for the past year. Part of his guilty plea included continuing that treatment.

Monday’s news conference will begin at noon at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro.