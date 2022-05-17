COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some drivers may be impacted by railroad crossings in Colleton County this week.

Officials with the county said the closers, which include Ashepoo Drive and Tulifinny Road, will take place throughout the day from May 18 – May 20.

Ashepoo Drive in Green Pond: The railroad crossing will close on May 18 at 8:00 a.m. and will reopen on May 19 by 8:00 p.m.

Tulifinny Road in Yemassee: The railroad crossing will close on May 19 at 8:00 a.m. and will reopen by 8:00 a.m. on May 20.

Leaders in the county ask that motorists find alternate routes of travel during the closures.