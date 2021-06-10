Randolph Murdaugh, longtime 14th Circuit Solicitor, dies

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Randolph Murdaugh III, who served for years as the 14th Circuit Solicitor, has died, according to the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick Law Firm.

Murdaugh was the grandfather of 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh and the father in law of 52-year-old Margaret Murdaugh, who were found shot to death at their Colleton County property earlier this week.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the double homicide.

It is not clear whether Randolph’s death was related to the deaths of Paul and Margaret.

No additional details were immediately available.

Current 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone provided the following statement:

He was recognized locally and nationally as a great Prosecutor and a great person. I will never forget my time trying cases with him. We will all miss him.

