COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities announced Wednesday they will be conducting random traffic safety checkpoints throughout March.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Network will partner to conduct the traffic safety checkpoints at random over the next few weeks.

Law enforcement will be checking for driver’s licenses, possible impairment, seatbelt use, and proper child restraints.

Locations of the checkpoints were not provided. Motorists should drive safely.