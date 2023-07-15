COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County officials were on the scene of a mobile home fire for four hours early Thursday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, units were dispatched to a reported fire on Heavy Feather Lane in the Creeltown Community Thursday at 1:49 a.m.

PHOTO: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the south end of the home.

The fire was initially found in two rooms and then traveled the entire length of the mobile home.

Authorities said the home had no electricity and the occupant was using candles for light.

The occupant of the home advised officials that the fire had started after a candle was accidentally knocked over.

Crews were on the scene for four hours.