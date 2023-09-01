COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some areas near Ireland Creek in Colleton County are experiencing flooding on Friday after the creek reached flood stage overnight.

It follows heavy rain following Tropical Storm Idalia, which lashed the area on Wednesday.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said Ireland Creek Drive and Ivanhoe Road are closed from Forest Hills Road to West Washington due to flooding.

Authorities ask that people avoid the area and do not drive through flooded roadways or around barricades.