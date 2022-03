COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Animal Services helped locate the owner of a calf that was spotted roaming the area Monday afternoon.

The agency posted to their Facebook account shortly after 2:00 p.m. that the animal was near Jeffries Highway/McLeod Road.

Just before 3:00 p.m., the post was updated to reflect that the calf was home safe.

Colleton County Animal Services did not elaborate on the nature of the calf’s escape.