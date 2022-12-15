WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus will be riding in style when he visits the Town of Walterboro on Thursday evening.

Catch a glimpse of Santa during the Walterboro Fire Department’s annual “Santa’s Cruise through the ‘Boro” on an old-fashioned fire truck.

Several streets are included in the Thursday evening tour, but if you are not on his route, you can find Santa when he makes a stop at the Colleton Civic Center at 6:00 p.m.

Santa will also stop by the movie theater’s parking lot at 6:55 p.m.

His route will begin on Carn Street at 6:00 p.m. and ends on Greenpond at Walterboro Village just before 7:30 p.m. You can see where Santa plans to travel by clicking here.