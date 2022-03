COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A storage building in Cottageville was destroyed and several acres were burned in a Saturday afternoon fire.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of Peirce Road that destroyed an outdoor storage building and left several acres of wood and brush.

Crews said that the storage building collapsed shortly after they arrived.

Firefighters kept the fire from reaching a home close by.